Palghar: Non-pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment brought to curb maternal mortality

Prof Suellen Miller demonstrates how to use the anti-shock garment to medical staff in Palghar. Tabassum Barnagarwala

Some call it a ‘miracle garment’. In technical terms, it is the Non-pneumatic Anti-Shock Garment (NASG), a body wrap that will be used in Palghar to see whether it can curb maternal mortality in regions with poor health infrastructure.

On January 30, Professor Suellen Miller from the University of California demonstrated to a bunch of Palghar medical officers and nurses how to wrap a woman after her delivery with the anti-shock material to prevent excessive bleeding until treatment begins. Miller calls it “the first aid” to stabilise a patient.

Across Maharashtra, 23 per cent of women who died after delivery suffered from post-partum haemorrhage or uncontrolled bleeding within hours after childbirth in 2014-15. “The problem is higher in rural stretches where locals and hospitals are sparsely populated. It takes time to reach the hospital,” said Dr Smita Mahale, director at National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health (NIRRH), Mumbai.

The government’s Department of Health Research is now funding 100 NASG suits, costing Rs 3,000 each, for 46 primary health centres and sub-centres, rural and sub-district hospitals in Palghar. Over the next two years, women who deliver and experience severe bleeding will be first wrapped in the suit before she is transferred to a hospital.

In Dahanu sub-district hospital, medical superintendent Dr Arun Yadav said most pregnant women brought for delivery suffer from low haemoglobin count and blood loss. “We refer them to Silvassa medical college which is 50 kms away.” In most cases, severe blood loss in the long journey leads to death even before the hospital can be reached.

“The garment restricts blood flow to pelvic area and legs which can prevent excessive bleeding,” Miller says.

The anti-shock material was first invented by NASA for its astronauts to travel in space and handle change in blood pressure. From there, Miller developed the idea that the same material could be used to control blood flow and save lives of pregnant women in early hours after delivery. There have been five clinical trials in different countries, with one that had over 2,300 women as part of it.

The material is tied around thighs, legs and stomach using a velcro. A tiny abdominal ball in the material helps keep pressure on stomach. It compresses the blood flow and redirects it towards brain. The NASG is being used in 33 countries. In India, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka government have already procured it.

According to principal investigator Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, for the next two years, the NASG will be used in Palghar where 15 maternal deaths were officially recorded in 2016. “PHCs and sub-centers will be distributed. Each suit can be used for at least 140 times,” he said.

The need for these suits is higher in tribal and rural pockets where health-care institutions are far away. While state’s maternal mortality rate (MMR) has reduced to 46, tribal areas such as Nandurbar continue to have MMR as high as 76. In several pockets, home deliveries escalate the risk of post partum haemorrhage. MMR is higher in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan.

According to Dr Sanjay Chauhan, nodal officer, NIRRH, the proposal of NASG has also been put up by state government for the National Health Mission. “The proposal also asks 108 ambulance service for keeping the suits. Training will have to be imparted to put it on and remove it from the patient,” Chauhan said.