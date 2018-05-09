Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll: Shiv Sena names late BJP MP’s son, Fadnavis fields Congress turncoat

The Palghar bypoll is important for the BJP to retain its edge in the tribal belt. The Palghar bypoll is important for the BJP to retain its edge in the tribal belt.

THE SHIV Sena on Tuesday fielded Srinivas Wanga, son of late BJP MP Chintaman Wanga, as its candidate for the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashra. Hours later, the BJP announced former Congress minister Rajendra Gavit as its candidate — setting the stage for a bitter showdown between the two alliance partners in the state.

The Palghar bypoll, scheduled on May 28, was necessitated following the death of Chintaman Wanga in January.

Last Thursday, Wanga’s wife Jayashree Chintaman Wanga and two sons — Srinivas and Prafulla — had joined Sena, alleging injustice by the BJP. Following this, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that BJP was considering to field Wanga’s family members for the bypoll. He had alleged that the decision was conveyed to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who had then said his party won’t field a candidate.

Gavit, a tribal leader, formally joined the BJP at the party headquarters in Mumbai in the presence of Fadnavis.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said on Tuesday: “Come what may, we will win the elections… The BJP’s victory will be a real tribute to Chintaman Wanga.”

On BJP fielding a Congress candidate, Fadnavis said: “The BJP has always inducted and promoted good candidates. Gavit is a senior tribal leader, who is committed to the development of the tribal belt. He had played an important role in the creation of Palghar district.” “I was closely associated with creation of Palghar in 2014. I want to work for its development,” Gavit said.

When contacted, Sena minister Eknath Shinde said: “The Sena had approached the Wanga family members, as they were ignored by the BJP. So, it is pointless to blame the Sena.” “If BJP can get Congress candidate Gavit, why cant’s we get a BJP’s Wanga,” said another Sena leader.

State Congress chief Ashok Chavan, reacting to the developments, said: “People will not support Gavit… He will pay the price for betraying Congress.” The Congress, meanwhile, announced the candidature of former party MP Damodar Shingda for the bypoll.

The Palghar bypoll is important for the BJP to retain its edge in the tribal belt. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, out of the 48 seats, only four were reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The BJP had won all four. In the Assembly elections, 25 of the 288 seats are reserved for STs. In the 2014 state polls, BJP had won 11 of these seats, followed by Congress’ five, NCP’s four, Shiv Sena’s three and one each by CPI(M) and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi.

