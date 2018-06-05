Palghar bypolls: Absence of a north Indian leader may have cost Sena polls

Sena supporters during a bike rally in Palghar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Sena supporters during a bike rally in Palghar. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The absence of a credible leader from north India may have cost the Shiv Sena dearly in the just-concluded Palghar Lok Sabha constituency bypoll, sections of the party have admitted.

While the BJP brought in a large number of leaders from the northern states to campaign in Palghar, the Shiv Sena could not cash in on its gradual opening up to non-Maharashtrian communities. Some Sena functionaries said the BJP had brought Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other party leaders for the Palghar campaign, something that the Sena could not replicate.

“It is true that we don’t have a prominent North Indian face in the party. But, we fight elections with party president Uddhav Thackeray as our only face and all of us as Sainiks,” said Vinay Shukla, Sena coordinator who campaigned in the north Indian belt of the constituency.

He said, however, that the benefit to the BJP was minimal as many north Indians had actually voted for the Hitendra Thakur-led Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. “We have polled almost equal votes in the north Indian belt of Nalasopara, Virar and Boisar, compared to the BJP. So, it shows that they are voting for us,” said Shukla.

Ahead of the Mumbai civic body polls in February last year, the Sena had inducted some Gujarati leaders from other parties in an attempt to woo them. Another Sena leader pointed out that the party had been reaching out to all communities and now had some non-Marathi faces, who were coordinators in the party hierarchy after the national executive held in January. While Gujarati faces include Hemraj Shah and Viren Limbachiya, the Sena has also recognised north Indian leaders, including Vinay Shukla, Akhilesh Tiwari and Gulabchand Dubey, as coordinators.

“The process of giving space to other community leaders have begun in the party. In coming years, there will be some more prominent faces in the party,” said a Sena leader.

Another Sena leader said several non-Marathi people, though in small numbers, are now office bearers of the party’s shakhas. “So, we are facilitating their festivals, helping them resolve their issues. As a result, these communities are supporting us and are also voting for us. We hope that they will vote in our favour in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls based on our work and local-level connect with them,” said the leader.

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said the party’s work through the shakhas had reached all communities and they were also supporting the party. “Sena has been doing a lot of work for these communities, who have been attached with the soil of our state,” he added.

