  • Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas hosted by President Mukherjee, Prime Minister Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Abbas’s visit comes ahead of Narendra Modi’s first-ever visit to Israel.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2017 10:26 am
Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, India Visit, Palestine President Visit, President Mukherjee and Prime Minister Modi, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Indian express news, India News, LAtest news President Abbas: India can play “a very important role” in resolving the dispute between Palestine and Israel. Image source: ANI

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas was warmly welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. President Abbas arrived Sunday on his four-day visit to hold extensive talks with PM Narendra Modi on key bilateral issues, including the Middle East peace process.

