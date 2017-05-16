Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas hosted by President Mukherjee, Prime Minister Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan

President Abbas: India can play “a very important role” in resolving the dispute between Palestine and Israel. Image source: ANI President Abbas: India can play “a very important role” in resolving the dispute between Palestine and Israel. Image source: ANI

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas was warmly welcomed by President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday. President Abbas arrived Sunday on his four-day visit to hold extensive talks with PM Narendra Modi on key bilateral issues, including the Middle East peace process.

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed by President Mukherjee and PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan pic.twitter.com/yUIRQqlj3L — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

President Abbas’s visit comes ahead of Narendra Modi’s first-ever visit to Israel.

