Palestine extends olive branch to India, recalls envoy who attended Hafiz Saeed event

A day after he shared the stage with Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed at a rally in Rawalpindi, Palestine on Saturday recalled its envoy to Pakistan, Waleed Abu Wali. Earlier, India said it had lodged a protest with the Palestinian envoy in New Delhi and the authorities in Ramallah calling the presence of Wali at Saeed’s rally “unacceptable”.

Palestine Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Alhaijaa told The Sunday Express that Ali has been “recalled” by the Palestinian Foreign Ministry. “He has been asked to go back to Palestine. He will report to Ramallah soon,” Alhaijaa said.“We share historical ties with India, which are close and friendly… This is not acceptable that a Palestinian Ambassador shared the stage with a terrorist wanted by India. Nobody in Palestine… whether the President, or the Foreign Ministry, or anyone, finds this acceptable. So, when such a thing happens, we have to take direction action, especially since our Indian friends are affected,” Alhaijaa said.

Alhaijaa has been coordinating with the Indian government to schedule a possible visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Palestine. The Indian Express had reported on Saturday that the PM is likely to make a visit to Ramallah a month after Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu visits India in January. Asked if Modi’s visit was scheduled to take place in mid-February, Alhaijaa said, “Inshallah (God Willing)! We are with India in its fight against terrorism. We will not let this incident hamper the relationship between India and Palestine. We will work hard to strengthen the relationship.”

Sources said that when South Block officials spoke to Palestinian diplomats on Saturday to lodge protest over the Rawalpindi rally, they immediately “expressed regret”. “Since both sides want the Prime Minister’s visit to take place, Ramallah did not want any such incident to become an unnecessary irritant,” a South Block source said.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the Indian government has “strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan’s association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations, at an event in Rawalpindi on 29.12.2017, is unacceptable”. It said that concerns were conveyed in both New Delhi to the Palestinian Ambassador and in Ramallah to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, State of Palestine.

“The Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident and assured the Government of India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador’s presence at this event. They have said they will deal with this matter appropriately. It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with us in the war against terrorism, and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India. We take note of the assurances given by the Palestine side,” the MEA statement said.

While regretting Ali’s presence at the Saeed event, Alhaijaa said the envoy had gone for an Al Quds (Jerusalem) conference. “There were some politicians, parliamentarians… He did not know the terrorist Hafiz Saeed. In fact, when Saeed spoke, he asked people around him who he was… and then the Ambassador gave his own speech and left the stage. So, he did not know the terrorist personally. But still, we cannot find this acceptable… and the Palestinian government has decided to take action,” he said.

Ali’s presence with Saeed disappointed many in New Delhi, since it came just days after India voted in favour of Palestine at the United Nations, over US President Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Delhi voted with the Arab world, and majority, at the UN General Assembly. India had decided to vote along with the principled position taken by New Delhi for the last seven decades, despite the BJP-led NDA government taking steps to strengthen bilateral relations with Israel.

Ali is said to be quite popular among the diplomatic fraternity in Islamabad and, according to Indian government sources, had, in October-end, held a farewell reception for outgoing Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale, who left for Beijing. In early December, he had met Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi. A western diplomat based in Islamabad said, “This was a case of poor judgment by the Palestinian Ambassador.”

The rally was organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council, a coalition of hardline Islamic parties in Pakistan that campaigns aggressively against India and the United States, in Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh. Incidentally, this is the same place where former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto addressed her last public rally on December 27, 2007.

Saeed’s speech was directed against both India and the US, with references to Kashmir and Israel. Wanted by India on charges of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, he was arrested by Pakistani authorities early this year but let off recently by a court. Declared a global terrorist by the US State Department, he carries a bounty of $10 million on his head.

