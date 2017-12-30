Palestine conveys ‘deep regret’, recalls envoy for attending Hafiz Saeed event after India protests

PM Modi with Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas. (File photo) PM Modi with Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas. (File photo)

Palestine on Saturday decided to call back its Ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, after he shared the stage with JuD chief and Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed during an event in Rawalpindi. The move comes hours after India raised concerns with the Middle East country following reports that Ali attended a rally organised by the Difah-e-Pakistan Council, headed by Saeed, on Friday.

“Palestine has decided to recall its Ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, for sharin the stage with Hafiz Saeed,” ANI quoted Palestinian ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, the External Affairs Ministry condemned the act by the Palestinian ambassador in strong words and called it “unacceptable”. “The government has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian ambassador’s association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations, at an event in Rawalpindi on December 29 is unacceptable,” ANI quoted the ministry said.

After all, it must be remembered that only a week ago India betrayed its strategic partners US and Israel to vote in favour of a UN resolution criticising Donald Trump’s move to recognise Jerusalem as capital of Israel.

The MEA said the Palestinian side had assured the government they were taking serious cognisance of their ambassador’s presence at this event. “The Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident and assured the government that they are taking serious cognizance of their ambassador’s presence at this event,” the MEA statement claimed.

“They have said they will deal with this matter appropriately. It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India and stands with us in war against terrorism and will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India,” the ministry said.

