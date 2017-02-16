E Palaniswami sworn-in as Tamil Nadu chief minister

AIADMK Legislative Party Leader ‘Edappadi’ Palaniswamy calling on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to stake claim for formation of government at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (PTI Photo) AIADMK Legislative Party Leader ‘Edappadi’ Palaniswamy calling on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to stake claim for formation of government at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Ending all speculations, V K Sasikala loyalist Edappadi K Palaniswami was on Thursday sworn-in as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The oath was administered at Raj Bhawan by Governor C Vidyasagar Rao who invited the Sasikala faction to form the government, leaving O Panneerselvam camp disappointed. The new cabinet will have 31 ministers. All of them took oath at the swearing-in ceremony.

All the Cabinet Ministers under caretaker chief minister O Panneerselvam, barring education minister K Pandiarajan who switched loyalties, have been retained by Palanisami’s. And most of the portfolios under Panneerselvam have been retained by Palanisami. Senior AIADMK leaders Dindigul Srinivasan and party presidium chairman Sengottaiyan will be number 2 and 3 in the soon to be formed government.

After Sasikala was sent to jail following her conviction in the disproportionate asset case by the Supreme Court, his loyalist Palanisami met the governor with the list of AIADMK MLAs supporting him. Ending the 10-day impasse over government formation, Rao asked Palaniswami, the AIADMK Legislature Party Leader, to form his ministry at the earliest and seek a vote of confidence in the assembly within 15 days.

“The Governor has today appointed Edappadi K Palaniwami, Party Headquarters Secretary of AIADMK as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry at the earliest,” a Raj Bhavan release said.

The Governor’s invitation came “in acceptance” of the letter submitted by Palaniswami on February 14, saying he had been elected as the Leader of the AIADMK Legislature party in a meeting of its MLAs that day.

