Palaniswami asks Centre to give security cover to MDMK chief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today expressed shock over the alleged attack on MDMK chief Vaiko by a few Sinhalese during a conference in Geneva, and urged the Centre to provide him adequate security cover.

“I was shocked and worried over the incident after reading news reports that some Sinhalese tried to attack Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko during the United Nations Human Rights Council conference in Geneva recently,” Palaniswami said in a statement here.

“The incident is highly condemnable. I, on behalf of Tamilians, hereby urge the Centre to provide him security and ensure that such incidents do not occur again,” he said.

According to the media reports, a group of Sinhalese tried to attack Vaiko inside the UN Human Rights Council hall in Geneva for raising the issue of human rights violations of Sri Lankan Tamils.

