Opposition seeks floor test in Tamil Nadu

The turmoil in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reached the doorsteps of President Ram Nath Kovind as leaders of the DMK, Congress and the Left parties met him and urged him to direct Governor C Vidyasagar Rao to order a floor test for the AIADMK in the Assembly.

They told the President that the E K Palaniswami-led government has lost its majority after 19 members of the ruling AIADMK withdrew support. The AIADMK’s Assembly strength was123. Without the support of 19 members, the party’s strength is fallen below the majority mark of 117. The DMK holds 80 seats and its ally Congress has nine seats.

On Wednesday, a delegation comprising DMK MP Kanimozhi, Congress leader Anand Sharma, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and the CPI’s D Raja told the President that Rao’s delay in “discharging his constitutional duties is causing a minority government to rule in the state unethically and unconstitutionally”. The Governor, they said, was “grossly violating” constitutional conventions developed by various decisions of the Supreme Court and high courts.

The delegation told him that the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Bommai case makes it clear that if the support to a ministry is claimed to have been withdrawn by some legislators, “the proper course for testing the strength… is holding the test on the floor of the House”.

Sharma said a government which does not have majority “cannot continue to take important policy decisions which affect the lives of citizens”. “Every MLA has submitted a letter to the governor withdrawing support. We cannot call it an internal issue of the party. When OPS (O Panneerselvam) demanded a floor test earlier, the Governor called for it, but it is surprising why he has not taken action in this case,” Kanimozhi said.

