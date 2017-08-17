Palakkad Collector P Marykutty, who barred RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting Tricolour, transferred

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurling the national flag at a school on the occasion of 71st Independence Day in Palakkad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurling the national flag at a school on the occasion of 71st Independence Day in Palakkad on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

The district collector of Palakkad, Kerala, who had barred RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat from hoisting the national flag at a government school on Independence Day, was transferred on Thursday. P Marykutty was one of the five collectors who was transferred. On Tuesday, Bhagwat had defied a directive issued by the CPI(M)-led Kerala government which stated that only office heads and elected people’s representatives are allowed to unfurl the national flag on the occasion of Independence Day.

Marykutty has now been appointed panchayat director, and will be replaced by marketfed managing director Suresh Babu. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Meanwhile, Suchitwa Mission Executive Director Dr K Vasuki was appointed Thiruvananthapuram collector, while fisheries director Dr S Karthikeyan was made the Kollam collector. Director of Social Justice T V Anupama was made the new collector of Alappuzha district and Food safety commissioner Navajot Khosa of Kottayam district. Venkateshpathy, who was Thiruvananthapuram collector, has been appointed fisheries director. Former Kollam collector T Mitra has been appointed Suchitwa Mission Executive director, while Veena N Madhavan will be holding all the posts held by T V Anupama.

Marykutty, in her order to the headmaster of Karnaki Amman Higher Secondary School had stated that “there is a direction from the government that only office heads or elected people’s representatives should hoist the flag,” on Independence Day. However, despite the directive, Bhagwat had hoisted the flag and given a speech.

Read: Defying Kerala govt order, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoists flag at school. Click here.

Marykutty had later argued that the directive was issued in compliance with the flag code. ““We had given general instructions to all departments in this regard. The school not only violated that instruction but also did not ensure that the national anthem was sung after hoisting the flag. After singing Vande Mataram, everyone left the school. The national anthem was sung later when very few were around. Hence, the police have been asked to register a case against the school headmaster,’’ she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd