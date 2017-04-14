Pak’s new Valley plan superimposes militancy over civil resistance: MHA report

Pakistan has changed its strategy in Kashmir by “superimposition” of militancy over “civil resistance” through radicalisation, the Home Ministry said in its annual report released Wednesday.

The ongoing militancy in the state is intrinsically linked to infiltration of terrorists from across the border, both through the International Border and the LoC, the report for 2016-17 said. “The year 2016 has seen a change in Pak tactics following a strategy of superimposition of militancy over civilian resistance through radicalization by vested interest groups and social media,” it said.

The report said 2016 saw a significant rise in terrorist violence and casualties suffered by security forces in comparison to 2015. “The year 2016 witnessed a 54.81 per cent increase and a 110.25 per cent increase in the number of terrorist incidents and fatalities of security forces in comparison to the corresponding period of 2015.” However, there is a 11.76 per cent decrease in civilian casualties in comparison to the corresponding period of 2015, said the report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now