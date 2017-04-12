Pakistani spy in India: How Bhopal police has been taking care of Sajeed post his release from jail

Pakistani spy Sajeed Muneer. ANI photo Pakistani spy Sajeed Muneer. ANI photo

Three days after Pakistan announced death sentence for Kulbhushan Jadhav, the government is now looking for all possible options to bring him back to India. Amid all this, the story of a Pakistani spy, who was lodged in Indian jail for 12 years and has been kept under care of Bhopal police even after his release, has surfaced.

Sajeed Muneer was arrested for espionage and released after serving 12 years jail sentence but the Pakistani authorities did not respond to the request by Indian government for his extradition. It has been 10 months since Muneer’s release whose daily needs are being looked after by the Bhopal Police. News agency ANI reported that the police has been taking care of Muneer’s daily necessities for 10 months now. On the other hand, the police also says that Muneer does not wish to be sent back to Pakistan because of fears of being killed. “He says he trusts Indian justice system more,” ANI quoted Bhopal SP Rajesh Bhadoria as saying.

A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav A TV grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav

According to a Times of India, Muneer has been kept safely at a place near Koh-e-Fiza police station in Bhopal and the district special branch (BSP) pays for his food and other needs. The report also stated that Bhopal Police has repeatedly written to police HQ for Muneer’s deportation but to no avail.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Pakistan’s Balochistan in March last year over changes of espionage and later a video of him confessing to his ‘crime’ was released by the Pakistani authorities. However, Indian government has categorically denied of having any links with Jadhav.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd