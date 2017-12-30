Pakistan’s treatment of Jadhav’s kin condemnable: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh claimed that the Centre had succeeded in tackling Naxal-related violence and added that such incidents had come down, compared to the situation earlier. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain) Rajnath Singh claimed that the Centre had succeeded in tackling Naxal-related violence and added that such incidents had come down, compared to the situation earlier. (Express Photo by Praveen Jain)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned Pakistan as well as its media for harassing the wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the former Indian Navy officer who is on death row in the neighbouring country. Singh said the humiliating treatment meted out to Jadhav’s family members by Pakistan and its media should be condemned in the strongest manner.

He was speaking to reporters after his arrival at Orchha in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district to offer prayers at the famous Ram Raja temple here. A video doing the rounds on the Internet shows Jadhav’s wife and mother being heckled purportedly by the Pakistani media outside the Foreign Affairs ministry building in Islamabad.

Singh also said the Army was fully capable of giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s proxy war. He claimed that the Centre had succeeded in tackling Naxal-related violence and added that such incidents had come down, compared to the situation earlier.

