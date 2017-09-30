Pakistan’s claim on swapping Kulbhushan Jadhav another imaginary lie, says India

Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express photo by video grab) Kulbhushan Jadhav. (Source: Express photo by video grab)

India on Friday cited the Afghanistan NSA’s statement saying there was no proposal to swap Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for a terrorist, and asserted that it was another addition to Islamabad’s “imaginary lies”.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had earlier suggested that he received a proposal to swap Jadhav with a terrorist, lodged in an Afghan jail, during his meeting with an NSA. However, Asif did not identify the NSA or the terrorist.

Contradicting Asif’s claim, the office of Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar issued a statement saying there was no mention or reference of India or an Indian citizen during his meeting with the Pakistani foreign minister in New York on September 21.

Asif had told a gathering at the Asia Society in New York on September 26 that Pakistan received a proposal to swap Jadhav for a terrorist who carried out the 2014 Peshawar school attack and is now jailed in Afghanistan.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the statement by the office of the Afghan NSA suggested that Asif’s claim was another addition to the “long list of imaginary lies” by the Pakistani establishment. The statement by Atmar’s office said that during the meeting, the two sides discussed a variety of issues, including bilateral cooperation. “There was no mention or reference of India or an Indian citizen,” it said, adding Atmar was hopeful the record of the meetings are reported accurately and facts not “misconstrued”.

Referring to Pakistan’s use of a “fake picture” in the United Nations General Assembly recently, Kumar said the Pakistan minister’s claim was another lie. “If you have gone through the press release (from Afghan NSA’s office), it seems this is one more addition to the long list of imaginary lies as stories which have been created by the Pakistani establishment,” he said.

