Pakistan’s BAT team carried ‘special daggers’, headband cameras to record terror attack

The Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT), which attacked an Indian Army patrol after crossing the Line of Control (LoC), consisted of special forces’ men and terrorists who were armed with ‘special daggers’ and headband cameras for recording the strike in Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. At least two Indian soldiers were dead in the attack which took place on June 22, while one BAT member was killed in retaliatory action by Indian troops. During search operations, Army troops recovered the body of a personnel of the BAT team along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

A senior Army officer told news agency PTI on Friday that the body of the intruder killed in the BAT attempt has been retrieved and handed over to the local police. The Army officer was quoted by PTI as saying: “Arms, ammunition and other war-like stores including a special dagger and a headband with a camera, knife, one AK rifle, 3 magazines, 2 grenades besides dresses and bags was recovered which reflects the barbaric mindset of the Pakistani Army.”

Sharing details of the attack, the officer said a special class of dagger and a knife was used to engineer quick mutilation and beheading of jawans killed in the firing exchanges and it has been foiled by the quick action by Indian soldiers. The BAT personnel was wearing a headband with camera on his head to record the action and possible mutilation of jawans, he said.

The army officer, however, said they’re currently investigating whether the camera was live and connected with Pakistani Army establishments across the border. He said the data and details of the camera will be analysed, adding that another BAT personnel was possibly killed but his body was taken back by the other members of the BAT team.

