Pakistan’s BAT intruder carried headband with camera

The latest BAT action was launched less than 10 km from Poonch town. (Representational image. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi) The latest BAT action was launched less than 10 km from Poonch town. (Representational image. Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi)

Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT), which killed two soldiers in a cross-border ambush 600 metres inside Indian territory on Thursday, had planned to mutilate their bodies and record it on camera, sources said. They added that a slain BAT member had a camera-fitted headband to record the attack and mutilation. Sources said that a dagger that he carried was designed for quick mutilation. Sources said the BAT’s plan was foiled as Indian soldiers retaliated. Another BAT member too appeared to have died.

Sources said the camera data will be analysed to know whether it was transmitting live images across the border. This is the first time that troops have seized such a camera.

“Arms, ammunition and other war-like stores, including a dagger and a camera-fitted headband recovered from the slain intruder reflects the barbaric mindset of the Pakistan army,’’ An army officer said. He said that other seizures included a knife, an AK rifle along with four magazines, two grenades, besides dresses and bags.

The latest BAT action was launched less than 10 km from Poonch town. It was third such attack in the border district this year. Pakistani army regulars and heavily-armed terrorists had beheaded two Indian soldiers in Krishna Ghati area on May 1 in a similar BAT action. It was carried out under the cover of mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the LoC. Earlier in February, the army had foiled another BAT action.

Krishna Ghati is one of the few sectors along the Line of Control (LoC), where Pakistani troops have a positional advantage. The tensions have forced over 3,000 people to leave their homes along the LoC.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App