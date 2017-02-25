Pakistani woman intruder shot dead in Jammu

The BSF Thursday night gunned down a Pakistani woman who inadvertently strayed into the Indian side close to the border fence in the Akhnoor sector, a rare occurrence in recent years. The woman was identified by Pakistani forces as Rashida Begum, the wife of Abdul Rashid of Old Deoura in Pakistan. She appeared to have come near the border fence and did not stop walking towards it when the BSF challenged her repeatedly.

When she reached near the fence, BSF jawans, suspecting her to be an intruder, opened fire that killed her on the spot. The woman was covered in a shawl, making it difficult for the forces to identify her gender. The BSF handed over the body to the local police who then handed it to the Pakistani Rangers.

Sources said that following a number of “stand-off attacks’’ by terrorists on the BSF recently, the Indian force has been issued shooting orders on anyone who after crossing the border does not respond to their warnings.

In Kathua district, BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national when he crossed over to Indian side near the Paharpur post. The person was believed to be mentally disturbed.

The BSF and the Pakistani Rangers held a flag meeting where the Indian side registered protest over Pakistan’s unprovoked firing in the Bobiyan area last October. The Rangers objected to maintenance work and the burning of sarkanda by the Indian side in the border areas. It ended with exchange of sweets.