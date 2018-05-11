Kashmiri youth attending marriage function killed in Pakistani firing

The Indian Army retaliated effectively, a police officer said. The Indian Army retaliated effectively, a police officer said.

A 20-year-old Kashmiri youth was killed in Poonch district of Jammu-Kashmir after a bullet fired by Pakistani troops struck him during a marriage function in Malti area. The victim has been identified as Mohammad Ikhlaq, son of Mohammad Sadiq of village Kalman. He suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, a police officer told PTI.

There was small arms firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC in the district’s Gulpur-Bagyal Dhara belt, he said. The Pakistan Army initiated firing at around 12:30 am on Indian Army posts in Baghal Dhara, he added.

Sources said that panic spread among villagers when the Indian troops retaliated. Villagers in this area continue to live in constant fear of being attacked caught in the crossfire. However, this was not the first time that Pakistan has targeted civilians living along the borders. A few months ago, Rajouri district administration had to press into service bulletproof mobile bunkers to rescue students from a school during firing from across the border.

