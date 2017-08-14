Pakistani troops target Indian posts along Line of Control, no casualties reported

This is the second ceasefire violation in north Kashmir by the Pakistani Army in the last 24 hours. (Photo for representational purpose) This is the second ceasefire violation in north Kashmir by the Pakistani Army in the last 24 hours. (Photo for representational purpose)

Pakistani troops on Monday violated ceasefire and targeted two Indian posts along the Line of Control. The incident happened at Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The firing lasted for more than an hour and no casualties were reported. “Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing towards our positions at Chath-Khadi Saidapora and Taad in Tangdhar sector at around 2.20 am,” an army official was quoted as saying by PTI.

This is the second ceasefire violation in north Kashmir by the Pakistani Army in the last 24 hours. Three army jawans were injured when the troops opened fire at Indian positions at Baaz Post in Uri at around 4 PM on Sunday. The soldiers were admitted to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army in Srinagar according to Army sources.

The troops had also violated the ceasefire agreement thrice in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday. “Pakistani Army has resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district,” a senior district official added.

Indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars took place in the Krishnagati sector of Poonch district. The firing began at 6 AM and continued till 12.30 PM. There was also a brief ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district on Sunday morning. No casualties were reported.

Till August 1 this year, there have been 285 instances of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani forces. In 2016, the number was significantly less at 228.

(With inputs from PTI)

