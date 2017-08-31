Pakistani troops resort to mortar shelling in Rajouri district

The latest incident of ceasefire violation comes three days after four civilians, including a woman, were injured at Bandi Chechian and Qasba areas of Poonch in mortar shelling from across the border. (Representational) The latest incident of ceasefire violation comes three days after four civilians, including a woman, were injured at Bandi Chechian and Qasba areas of Poonch in mortar shelling from across the border. (Representational)

Pakistani troops Wednesday resorted to mortar shelling at various places along the border in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

An Army spokesperson here said, “Pakistani troops initiated small arms, automatics and mortar fire from 10.35 am along the LoC in Nowshera sector.” He added that the Army was retaliating “strongly and effectively’’. Sources said Pakistani troops resorted to firing mortal shells and automatics along the entire stretch of LoC in Kalsian, Bhawani and Baba Khori for more than three hours.

The latest incident of ceasefire violation comes three days after four civilians, including a woman, were injured at Bandi Chechian and Qasba areas of Poonch in mortar shelling from across the border. Last week, at a flag meeting with their Indian counterparts at Chakkan Da Bagh in Poonch, Pakistani troops agreed to maintain peace and tranquility on the border.

Cross-LoC travel and trade on Poonch-Rawalakot road has been suspended for the past two months owing to incidents of unprovoked mortar shelling from the Pakistan side.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App