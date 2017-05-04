Pakistani students on five-day peace visit sent back

A GROUP of 50 Pakistani students and teachers, which was in Delhi to take part in a five-day exchange programme “to foster peace and harmony”, was sent back on Wednesday morning due to concerns following the escalation of hostilities along the LoC. The fourth edition of the ‘Student Exchange for Change Programme’, organised by Delhi-based Routes2Roots, ended abruptly early on Wednesday when the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised the NGO to send the children back home. The students were immediately whisked away to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and put on board a flight to Amritsar followed by another to Lahore, where they stay.

“An NGO had invited Pakistani school students here. They came to India on the same day when the barbaric and inhuman act of killing and mutilating our soldiers happened. The ministry advised the NGO that it was not an appropriate time for such exchanges after we learnt that the children had crossed over to India on May 1,” said Gopal Baglay, MEA spokesperson. The students had arrived in Delhi on Monday evening after visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar and were taken around Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Jama Masjid on Tuesday, followed by dinner at Chandni Chowk — “a reminder of home for them”.

On Wednesday, they were to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal followed by a visit to Delhi’s Tagore International School to meet the students with whom they had been interacting for a little over a year. This was to be followed by a get-together at the Pakistani Embassy on Thursday. The visit was the culmination of a year-long exchange programme, in which students from both sides became pen friends by writing letters, sending postcards and collages to each other. A similar visit by the same group had earlier been slated for October 2016, but was cancelled in the wake of the surgical strikes by India along the LoC in September.

“These visas were cleared a month ago when things were much better. No one had any idea that the situation would worsen again. The students were already in India by the time the beheadings were announced by the Indian Army,” said Gupta, adding that he would try to bring the Pakistani students again when bilateral tensions ease. “I am pained as an Indian to witness what has happened at the border. The idea to bring these children was to have tomorrow’s leaders bond with each other so that our future is better,” he said.

Dr Shazia Iqbal, principal of Lahore Grammar School International, who had accompanied the students, said in a statement, “It was unfortunate that such an incident took place in India. When we were informed of the cancellation of our programme, we were in a state of shock and could not believe that we all had to go back. All the children were very unhappy about going back without meeting their pen pals. Inshallah, we shall soon come back in a more friendly atmosphere. I thank the Indian government and Routes2Roots for a smooth and safe transfer of the children across the border.”

The students of Delhi’s Tagore International School, who had visited Pakistan as part of the programme after the Peshawar school massacre in 2014, had prepared a cultural extravaganza this time, including a Kathak performance and interactive sessions. Madhulika Sen, principal of Tagore International School, said, “The last time the children from Pakistan had visited, they stayed with their Indian counterparts. That was a completely different experience in the bond they established. It was so heartwarming to see the kids crying when they were leaving. When we visited, the reception there, too, was fantastic.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now