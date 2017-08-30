Pakistani students enrolled at South Asian University yet to get visas

Six Pakistani students enrolled at Delhi’s South Asian University (SAU) this year are yet to get visas even as their courses began over a month ago. Students from other countries except Bangladesh have not been given SAU visas created for the university’s students, faculty and staff. Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s list of 55 foreign students enrolled at the SAU this year does not include any Pakistani. The list includes students from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. No student from Maldives was given admission while students from Bhutan and Nepal do not need visas. Of the 55, only 16 Bangladeshi students have been given SAU visas.

“I think this year there are more problems (with regard to visas). My sense is that the SAU visa has not got institutionalised properly in our missions because some people have got it and some have not,’’ said SAU president Kavita Sharma. “It seems like there is a problem at the level of issuance. If there is an SAU visa for the university, it should be given.’’

A student from Pakistan’s Sukkur, who has paid his fee for an MA course, is worried about losing a year. “We are eager to attend our classes but when we go to the embassy, they tell us to wait. Initially they told me to wait for 45-60 days, but much time has passed since. Other Pakistani students are also facing the same problem. I have paid my entire fee of Rs 46,940 and my classes began at the end of July,” he told The Indian Express.

SAU vice-president Sasanka Perera said this was the first time Pakistani students have not got visas, although there have been problems earlier too. “Common sense tells me that whenever something happens at the border, the visas become a problem. I can understand this happening for regular Pakistani citizens, but if it happens to students, the whole point of the university fails,’’ said Perera. “If I am told that the country has taken a policy decision not to give visas to Pakistani students, although I do not agree with it, but at least I can tell students that it is a policy decision and beyond us. But we are not told.’’

Perera said the university was told to sponsor Pakistani students. “We have not heard of this until this time. It is clearly not a requirement in any of the formal agreements that SAU has signed or have been signed multilaterally. But we have written to MEA (the ministry of external affairs) asking this to be waived as they have told us it exists.’’

Last year, Pakistani students faced problems when they were given city specific visas. “We had to take them to a field trip to Nainital but they only had city specific visa for four cities. The university had to write to MEA after which they were allowed to go,” said SAU’s Ravi Kumar.

MEA sources said the university recently brought to their attention a few cases where visas granted were of shorter duration. “Expeditious action on the matter has already been taken to ensure students continue getting visas of appropriate category and duration. In those cases, students would be able to get their visas extended in India as required. Such cases must not be blown out of proportion,’’ said a source. “With regard to students from Pakistan having been offered admission in SAU this year, their visa applications are under process.”

