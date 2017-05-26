Pakistani national living in temple for 9 months with pan card and aadhar card held in Haryana

The man continued to live in a temple in Haryana despite his visa expiring in 2016, and even managed to get an Aadhaar card and Pan card for himself. (Picture for representation only) The man continued to live in a temple in Haryana despite his visa expiring in 2016, and even managed to get an Aadhaar card and Pan card for himself. (Picture for representation only)

A Pakistani national, who was living in a temple in Jhajjar for nine months under a false identity and had even got Aadhar and PAN cards, was taken into custody, police said on Friday. According to his passport, his name is Raja and he is a resident of Hindu Colony, Larkana, in Pakistan’s Sindh province, police said.

The PAN card seized from him mentioned his name as Rasraj Das, police said. The date of birth mentioned in his passport is different from the one mentioned in Aadhar and PAN cards, police added. “During questioning, Raja told us he was spiritually inclined,” Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, B Satheesh Balan said.

As per investigation conducted by police, Raja came to India in 2013 and his visa expired in 2016. The SP said Raja, who is a Hindu, applied online for extension of visa in order to stay in India. “We are in contact with the External Affairs ministry on this issue,” he said.

Raja has two brothers who have been doing menial jobs in Pakistan. He has been associated with Iskcon for some years, the SP said, adding that he had also stayed in Delhi. The SP said a team of intelligence bureau and police was questioning him and no case has been registered so far.

