Pakistani man needing liver transplant will be given visa: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday announced that a Pakistani national requring liver transplant in India will be given visa. Swaraj’s announcement on Twitter came after Karachi resident Muhammad Talha last week requested the external affairs minister to grant visa to his father for treatment in India.

“Amna – We have approved medical visa for your father Mr.Shamim Ahmed. @AmnaShamim4 @IndiainPakistan,” she said.

Talha had in a tweet to Swaraj sought visa for his father’s liver treatment at a hospital in India. Swaraj has been taking a sympathetic approach in granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals, notwithstanding strain in ties between India and Pakistan over a host of issues, including cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

