Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by Border Security Force (BSF), on Monday, in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, as reported by news agency ANI.

This is the second such incident in two months after another intruder from the neighbouring country was shot dead by BSF along the international border in Gurdaspur on March 27.

Meanwhile, last month the Army apprehended a 12-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as he crossed over inside the Indian territory.

“A patrol of the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) apprehended a 12-year-old intruder from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) who had crossed over to this side of LoC late last evening in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district”, the defence spokesperson had said.

More details awaited

