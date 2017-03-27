Pakistani intruder shot dead at Punjab border

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead on Monday by security forces while trying to enter Indian Punjab through the Gurdaspur sector, an official said. The troops at the border outpost Paharipur shot the intruder around 6.20 a.m., Border Security Force spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj told IANS.

“The intruder was challenged repeatedly, but he did not pay any heed. The area has been cordoned off and a search is on,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now