Pakistani flag found atop temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur

A Pakistani flag was found hoisted atop a Hanuman temple in Narsinghpur town of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday. The police have so far questioned about 100 persons for clues leading to the miscreants who also allegedly scribbled a message threatening to wipe out Hindus on the temple wall. The message is written in Hindi.

Narsinghpur SP Monika Shukla told The Indian Express on Friday that a CCTV that possibly contains footage leading to the culprits was found out of order. She said a mechanic has been called to get it repaired.

The town was tense on Thursday after right-wing Hindu organisations took out protest rallies and reportedly raised slogans against a particular community. The police have registered a case against unknown persons for hurting religious sentiments.

