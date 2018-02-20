Pakistani drug smuggler killed; 10 kg narcotics, arms seized along International Border, says BSF

“Ambush (team) located two Pakistani smugglers approaching stealthily towards the fence after crossing the IB into the Indian territory,” a senior BSF officer said. (Representational Image) “Ambush (team) located two Pakistani smugglers approaching stealthily towards the fence after crossing the IB into the Indian territory,” a senior BSF officer said. (Representational Image)

A Pakistani drug smuggler was killed and 10 kg of narcotics as well as arms and ammunition seized along the Indo-Pak International Border (IB) in Punjab on Tuesday, the BSF said. The incident took place in the wee hours of the morning along the Barreke post in Firozpur sector of the IB where the Border Security Force and and the special task force of the Punjab police laid an ambush to intercept cross-border drug smugglers and infiltrators.

“Ambush (team) located two Pakistani smugglers approaching stealthily towards the fence after crossing the IB into the Indian territory,” a senior BSF officer said. “When these smugglers were challenged, they opened fire on the ambush (team). In retaliatory fire, one Pakistani smuggler was killed, the other fled back towards Pakistani territory, taking the cover of darkness,” the official said.

The body of the smuggler, 10 kg of drugs suspected to be heroin, one Chinese pistol and a magazine, 17 bullets, Pakistani currency worth Rs110, 2 mobile phones, 3 Pakistani mobile phone SIM cards, a plastic pipe and some other items were recovered from the ambush spot, he said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the border force apprehended a 30-year-old Pakistani national, a resident of Lahore, from the Maharsona border post in the Fazilka district of the state late last night. “The man is being questioned,” the official said.

