  • Pakistani cross border firing kills woman in Rajouri district’s Nowshera

Identifying the deceased as Parveen Akhtar of Pukhrani, sources said that she was hit by a bullet coming from across the border. The firing continued with Indian army retaliating the Pakistani fire.  

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: February 11, 2018 12:59 am
Pakistan Army Major killed in milliatnt encounter The intermittent exchange of mortar shelling and small arms fire between the two sides was going on till reports last came in.
A woman was killed in Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector on Saturday night as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Identifying the deceased as Parveen Akhtar of Pukhrani, sources said that she was hit by a bullet coming from across the border. The firing continued with Indian army retaliating the Pakistani fire.

The intermittent exchange of mortar shelling and small arms fire between the two sides was going on till reports last came in.  Earlier during the day, Pakistani troops fired mortars shells in Khari Karmara area of Poonch district. However, there was no loss of life or property.  Yesterday three army jawans  were injured in intermittent firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district. On Thursday, a 45-year-old woman was killed in shelling by the Pakistani troops along the LoC in the KG sector.

