3 Pakistani commandos killed in accident off Gujarat coast

Three Pakistani commandos were killed in a freak accident off the Gujarat Coast in the early hours of Monday morning, according to The Hindu.
The Gujarat Coast Guard rushed to the spot after receiving a message of the accident. They rescued two commandos of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and retrieved three bodies floating in the waters, sources told The Hindu. One Pakistani Commando was reported missing.
On Monday, a fleet of PMSA boats allegedly entered Indian territorial waters and seized at least a dozen Indian fishing, 70 nautical miles off the Jakhau port. The accident occurred when the trawlers were being escorted to the Karachi port. A boat belonging to the PMSA, which had six commandos on board, collided with one of the Indian trawlers and capsized. The Indian boats were released after the Coast Guard handed over the bodies to the PMSA.
