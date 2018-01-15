Pakistani boy escapes from juvenile home in Jammu-Kashmir

The boy has been identified as Ashfaq Ali. The boy has been identified as Ashfaq Ali.

The Jammu-Kashmir Police Monday launched a massive search operation for a 16-year-old Pakistani boy who escaped from a juvenile home in R S Pura town.

The boy has been identified as Ashfaq Ali, son of Malik Hussain, a resident of Doonga Pehli in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir’s Bhimber tehsil. He was apprehended by security forces in Nowshera when he crossed over the Line of Control in May 2017. As nothing incriminating was seized from him, he was later shifted to a juvenile home in R S Pura.

Sources said that he escaped on Sunday after breaking the iron grills of a window on the rear wall of the home. The police have raided many places along the international border in R S Pura, sources said, adding that the searches were still in progress.

