Pakistan woman tortured to death during exorcism

A 31-year-old married woman was allegedly tortured to death by two self-proclaimed faith healers while performing an exorcism on her in Pakistan’s Punjab province. The woman was yesterday taken to the two self-proclaimed faith healers by her husband as she often had fits and was presumed to be under the influence of some evil spirit.

“Both healers Amanullah and Abdul Hamid – in Noorang Abad, D G Khan, some 400-km from Lahore-declared that Suraya Bibi had been under some evil influence and they would have to perform strong exorcism,” Nazar Hussain, her husband, said.

During the ‘healing treatment’, Suraya was beaten, hanged by her feet and burnt by the faith healer and his assistant, her family members said, adding that she was taken to the trauma centre at a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. When she caught fire during the smoke exercise Hussain came to her rescue. She died before getting any medical aid, according to the FIR. The healer and his assistant fled from the scene of the crime. A case of murder has been registered against both the suspects with no arrests so far, police said.