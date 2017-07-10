Pakistan wants to initiate dialogue on outstanding issues, Kashmir: Sartaj Aziz

Sartaj Aziz did not refrain from levelling allegations against India for giving the wind to tension along the border to deviate attention from human rights abuses in the Kashmir region(AP/PTI. Files) Sartaj Aziz did not refrain from levelling allegations against India for giving the wind to tension along the border to deviate attention from human rights abuses in the Kashmir region(AP/PTI. Files)

Pakistan wishes to start diplomatic talks with India to discuss pending issues, including Kashmir, to help bring normalcy to the region, Pakistan’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said on Monday. Tensions have been mounting between the two countries with Pakistan indulging in ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC). While willing to initiate dialogue, Aziz did not refrain from levelling allegations against India for giving the wind to tension along the border to deviate attention from human rights abuses in the Kashmir region, according to PTI.

Aziz claimed that India had indulged in 450 violations along the border, in which many innocents died. He reiterated that Pakistan would continue giving Kashmiris political, moral and diplomatic support till the time they are free from India. He added that the strength of the Kashmiri people could not be deterred by India.

Being a democracy, India should let the people of Kashmir decide for themselves, giving an example of the referendums in Italy and UK, he reportedly said, adding that no Muslim would choose to remain in India if such a vote was held in Kashmir.

Tensions between the two countries have recently escalated with many instances of ceasefire violations along the border from the Pakistan side, despite repeated warnings. The National Investigative Agency has also accused Pakistan of funding terror operations within India.

Adding to the fire was the sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Navy official accused by Pak of engaging in anti-state espionage activities. He has been sentenced to death while India’s repeated pleas of being granted consular access to Jadhav have fallen on deaf ears.

On Monday, Aziz’s Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj sent a request to allow Jadhav’s mother to visit him but the request was reportedly not even acknowledged by him.

