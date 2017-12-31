Pakistan violates ceasefire twice in J&K, kills one soldier in Nowshera sector

Sources said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively to the Pakistan ceasefire violation during wee hours on Sunday. (File Photo) Sources said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively to the Pakistan ceasefire violation during wee hours on Sunday. (File Photo)

An Army jawan was killed along the Line of Control in Nowshera sector’s Rumli Dhara as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday.

Sources said the Indian troops retaliated strongly and effectively to the Pakistan ceasefire violation during wee hours on Sunday. However, an Army jawan got grievously injured in the exchange of fire and later succumbed to injuries. He has been identified as Sepoy Jagsir Singh, 32, of village Lohgarh Thakhran Wala in Ferozepur district of Punjab. He is survived by his wife Mohinder Pal Kaur, two daughters and a son.

“General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and all ranks salute brave heart Sepoy Jagsir Singh who made the supreme sacrifice in Nowshera sector and offer condolences to his family,” a defence spokesperson said. He said Singh was a brave and sincere soldier and the nation would always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty.

Pakistani troops also resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Poonch district’s Krishna Ghati sector in the evening, though there were no casualties. Sources said the firing from across the border started at 4.50 pm and the Indian troops returned fire strongly.

The latest incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops come a day after Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visited forward posts in Rajouri district and exhorted the troops to “remain vigilant’’ and “ever ready”. During his visit on Saturday, Rawat was briefed on actions being undertaken to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid, sources said.

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu, visited White Knight Corps to review their operation preparedness and the prevailing security. He was briefed by General Officer Commanding Lt General Saranjeet Singh about the “preparedness of the White Knight Corps in dealing with the emerging and dynamically changing security situation and the measures taken to thwart any misadventure by the inimical forces”, a statement issued by a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Lt General D Anbu had visited forward areas of Rajouri district on Wednesday. However, a day later, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions along the LoC in Khari Karmara area of Poonch. Khari Karmara falls opposite to Rawalakote area of Pakistan where the Indian Army had killed three Pakistani troopers on Monday evening in a cross-LoC attack. The raid had come in retaliation to the killing of four Indian soldiers, including a Major, by Pakistani troops in adjoining Rajouri district’s Keri sector on Saturday.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd