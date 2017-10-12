Pakistan violates ceasefire, resorts to unprovoked mortar shelling along LoC

In light of continued incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC and the international border, both the cross LoC trade and travel between Jammu Kashmir and PoK stands suspended for the last over two months. (file photo) In light of continued incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC and the international border, both the cross LoC trade and travel between Jammu Kashmir and PoK stands suspended for the last over two months. (file photo)

Pakistani troops on Thursday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire in Karmara and Krishna Ghati areas.

“Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms and automatics from 10.35 am along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector. The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” he said, adding that the exchange of fire was ongoing.

Meanwhile, sources said that Pakistani troops also resorted to mortar shelling in Karmara area of Poonch sector. The shelling was carried out at intermittent intervals till afternoon, they added.

Significantly, Karmara is adjoining Chakkan Da Bagh, a border area on Poonch-Rawalakot road, where Pakistani troops had on Tuesday handed over to the Indian Army a 37-year-old woman, Azmat Jan of Digwar, who had crossed over to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir in 2013 following an altercation with her husband at home.

In light of continued incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC and the international border, both the cross LoC trade and travel between Jammu Kashmir and PoK stands suspended for the last over two months. Nearly half a dozen people have so far died, and over a dozen injured in Pakistani mortar shelling and small arms fire along the borders during the past few months.

