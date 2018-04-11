Pakistan violates ceasefire, resort to cross-border shelling at Rajouri

The Indian army was retaliating strongly and effectively, a defence ministry spokesperson said. (Source: AP) The Indian army was retaliating strongly and effectively, a defence ministry spokesperson said. (Source: AP)

Pakistani troops continued resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire on Indian side along the Line of Control in border Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir for second day on Wednesday. Giving details, a defence ministry spokesperson said that indiscriminate mortar shelling, automatics and small arms fire from across the LoC in Noushera sector started at 2 pm and Krishna Ghati sector at 4.45 pm. The Indian army was retaliating strongly and effectively, he added.

Two soldiers were killed in unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire by Pakistani troops from across the LoCin Rajouri district number 8217; Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday evening. The deceased included rifleman Vinod Singh and rifleman Jaki Sharma. Both the soldiers had got grievously hurt in the firing and they later succumbed to their injuries.

