Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri sector of Jammu-Kashmir

Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Indian Army posts are engaged in retaliatory firing which is currently underway. On Monday, too, Pakistan violated the ceasefire, firing mortar shells along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells at 0930 hours today (Monday) on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector,” a Defence Spokesman had said.

More details are awaited.

