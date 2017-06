Poonch ceasefire violation: Two Indian soldiers were injured in the firing. Poonch ceasefire violation: Two Indian soldiers were injured in the firing.

Pakistan, early Thursday morning, violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir, news agency ANI reports. The firing began at around 1. 30 am Thursday morning. The Indian Army is retaliating, and two soldiers have sustained minor injuries in the firing. More details are awaited.

