Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates

In continued incidents of ceasefire violation, Pakistani troops on Thursday evening resorted to unprovoked firing on forward Indian positions along the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir’s Khari Karmara area of Poonch district.

Pointing out that firing from across the border started around 3.45 pm, sources said that they were firing mortars, automatics and small arms. However, there was no damage on the Indian side, sources said, adding that the Indian army was retaliating. Though mortar shells were falling ahead of the barbed wire fence, people in Khari Karmara villages were staying indoors for safety, locals said.

Significantly, Khari Karmara falls opposite Rawalakote where Indian army commandos had in a cross LoC raid on Monday evening killed three Pakistani troopers. The raid had come in retaliation to the killing of four Indian soldiers including a Major by Pakistani troops in Keri sector of adjoining Rajouri district on Saturday. The Northern Command had described the killing of its soldiers as “dastardly” and vowed that it shall retaliate at a time and choice of its choosing.

The latest ceasefire violation by Pakistan has come a day after Northern Army Commander Lt General Devraj Anbu visited forward areas of Rajouri district on Wednesday and reviewed the security situation and army’s operational preparedness there. During interaction with officers and jawans, he lauded all ranks for their steadfastness and high morale.

