Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district of J&K

Pakistani troops on Sunday night resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at forward Indian positions at various places along the Line of Control in border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Sources said that shelling from Pakistan side first started around 10.20 pm in Karmara area adjoining Chakkan Da Bagh on Poonch-Rawalakote road on which cross LoC travel and trade has been suspended for the last over two months following escalation along the border.

After sometime, small arms fire started in Digwar sector. The Indian troops retaliated at both the places and the exchange of fire continued till midnight. However, there have been no reports of casualty or damage on the Indian side.

