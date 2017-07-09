Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch district of J&K

The shelling from across the border started less than two hours after the 42-day long religious congregation at adjoining Khari Dharamsal village had concluded. The shelling from across the border started less than two hours after the 42-day long religious congregation at adjoining Khari Dharamsal village had concluded.

Pakistani troops continued resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling, besides automatic and small arms fire at frequent intervals along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district for the second day on Sunday. With Pakistani troops targeting civilian areas in Degwar and Khari Karmara, the latest ceasefire violation in Poonch came around 6.40 pm, sources said, adding that the Indian Army was “retaliating strongly and affectively’’. However, the shelling from across the border started less than two hours after the 42-day long religious congregation at adjoining Khari Dharamsal village had concluded.

Only on Saturday morning, a Territorial Army jawan and his wife were killed and three minor girls injured when a Pakistani shells landed at a house in Khari Karmara village.

