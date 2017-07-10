Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Latest News
By: Express News Service | Jammu | Updated: July 10, 2017 3:08 am
Pakistani troops continued resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling, besides automatic and small arms fire at frequent intervals along the LoC in Poonch district for the second day on Sunday. With Pakistani troops targeting civilian areas in Degwar and Khari Karmara, the latest ceasefire violation in Poonch came around 6.40 pm, sources said, adding that the Indian Army was “retaliating strongly and effectively”.

