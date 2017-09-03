Pakistan violates ceasefire in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district along LoC

“The firing was effectively retaliated by the troops,” the official said. (Representational image) “The firing was effectively retaliated by the troops,” the official said. (Representational image)

Pakistani troops on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, news agency PTI reported. “The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Indian posts along the LoC in Karnah sector in Kupwara,” PTI quoted an army official.

The firing on the Indian posts began at midnight and continued till early hours of the morning. “The firing was effectively retaliated by the troops,” the official said.

On August 31, Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling at various places along the border in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. “Pakistani troops initiated small arms, automatics and mortar fire from 10.35 am along the LoC in Nowshera sector,” an army spokesperson said.

