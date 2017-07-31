Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Rajouri district

Army soldiers near the Line of Control in Balakot sector of Poonch at Jammu on Wednesday. (File photo -PTI) Army soldiers near the Line of Control in Balakot sector of Poonch at Jammu on Wednesday. (File photo -PTI)

In another case of ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistani army opened fire on Indian posts in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district late on Sunday night. “The Pakistani Army violated ceasefire by using light weapons and MMGs (medium machine guns) along the LoC in the Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector of Rajouri district at 2230 hours tonight,” Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Shahid Iqban Choudhary said.

This is the latest incident in a series of recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan. On Saturday, Indian and Pakistan Armies exchanged heavy fire along the LoC in Digwar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Pakistan resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing at Indian positions. This occurred around 7.30 pm.

On July 21, Indian Rifleman Jayadrath Singh was killed in Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistani army initiated unprovoked firing in the evening.

There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violation, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June, in which 4 people, including 3 jawans, were killed and 12 injured.

In July, 11 people, including 9 soldiers, have been killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani army along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

