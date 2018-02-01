Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Rajouri district, 71 schools closed

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. (Source: ANI) Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Thursday. (Source: ANI)

Pakistan violated ceasefire on Thursday in Nowshera sector of J&K’s Rajouri district, prompting about 71 schools to close for the day. The violation comes after the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistani Rangers held a flag meeting last week, where India lodged a strong protest over ‘unprovoked’ firing by Pakistan along the International Border (IB).

The incident occured at 9 am in Lam area of the Nowshera sector. Shahid Chowdhary, DC, Rajouri, said 71 schools were shut down and children asked to go home due to heavy shelling from the Pakistani side. He said measures were being taken for ensuring safety of the people. “71 schools have been closed due to heavy shelling in Lam area of Nowshera. Measures being taken for safety of people,” ANI quoted Chowdhary as saying.

From just eight in January 2017, ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in January this year are already up to 134 according to data with the Ministry of Defence. With 860 ceasefire violation recorded in 2017, January is likely to record the highest number of ceasefire violations along the LoC in 14 years.

