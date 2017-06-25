Jammu-Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Naushera sector, one civilian killed

Visuals from the site of the ceasefire violation showed plumes of smoke rising from the hills near the border area. (Source: ANI) Visuals from the site of the ceasefire violation showed plumes of smoke rising from the hills near the border area. (Source: ANI)

A civilian was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Jammu-Kashmir’s Naushera sector along the Line of Control, news channel NDTV on Sunday. Firing from across the border reportedly began at 6.30 am on Sunday. The Indian Army is currently retaliating. Visuals from the site of the ceasefire violation showed plumes of smoke rising from the hills near the border area.

This comes days after two jawans were killed in a cross-border ambush near the Line of Control, less than 10 km from the town of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The ambush, carried out by a suspected Pakistan border action team in the midst of intense mortar and small arms exchanges that raged through the day, targeted a patrol operating near Gurunj Post, close to the village of Khari Karmara.

More updates are awaited.

