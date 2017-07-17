Latest News
Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri

On Saturday, an Indian Army jawan was killed in cross-border firing across the LoC by Pakistani Army in Rajouri sector.

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of control (LoC) in Balakote and Manjakote sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts respectively in Jammu and Kashmir early Monday morning. The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it, according to news agency ANI.

On Saturday, an Indian Army jawan was killed in cross-border firing across the LoC by Pakistani Army in Rajouri sector. More details are awaited.

 

