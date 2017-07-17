Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri

The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it. (File photo) The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it. (File photo)

Pakistan resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of control (LoC) in Balakote and Manjakote sectors of Poonch and Rajouri districts respectively in Jammu and Kashmir early Monday morning. The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to it, according to news agency ANI.

On Saturday, an Indian Army jawan was killed in cross-border firing across the LoC by Pakistani Army in Rajouri sector. More details are awaited.

