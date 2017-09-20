Only in Express
  • Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Keran sector, one soldier injured

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K’s Keran sector, one soldier injured

Pakistani troops opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a soldier injured.

By: PTI | Srinagar | Updated: September 20, 2017 2:25 pm
ceasefire violation at Keran, pakistan ceasefire, LOC, kashmir LOC, indian army, pakistan militants, Line of Control, pakistan army, ceasefire violations, jammu kashmir LOc, india news, latest news File photo
Related News

Pakistani troops on Wednesday opened fire at an Army patrol along the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving a soldier injured.

An Army official said that “necessary and adequate” response has been given to the Pakistani firing.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the early hours today. One soldier was injured in the incident,” the Army official said.

However, according to police sources four jawans were injured as Pakistani troops targeted a foot patrol of the Army at Gogaldara.

One of the jawans was airlifted to Army’s 92 Base Hospital in a critical condition, the sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

    Most Read
    Express Adda
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 20: Latest News