Pakistan violates ceasefire in Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir

Photo for representational purpose. Google Maps Photo for representational purpose. Google Maps

Pakistan, early Wednesday morning, violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI. Nobody has suffered any injuries so far and damage to any property has not been reported.

There have been reports of continuous incidents of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army in Nowshera and Rajouri districts of the state in past week. Shelling of mortars from the Pakistani side continued in Rajouri till Sunday morning and more than 1,000 people were evacuated from the area.

Meanwhile, two people had died in Nowshera, including a 14-year-old, in mortar shelling by Pakistan in Nowshera sector. More details are awaited

