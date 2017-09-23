J&K: Pak shells border posts in Arnia, RS Pura sectors; two BSF jawans among 5 injured

Over 700 people have already been evacuated from a few border hamlets targeted by Pakistani troops Over 700 people have already been evacuated from a few border hamlets targeted by Pakistani troops

In an overnight shelling and firing by Pakistani rangers along the Ramgarh, Arnia and RS Pura sectors, two Border Security Force personnel (BSF) among five other people were injured on Friday. Though there has been no official communication from BSF about injuries on its side last night, police sources said that two BSF personnel were injured in Ramgarh sector. Identified as Subash, Vandana and Pushpinder, the civilians were residents of Satowali in R S Pura sector. The Pakistani troops fired 120 mm and 80 mm mortar shells but the loss had not been much as most of the shells fell in agricultural fields or open spaces.

The BSF retaliated effectively and strongly causing heavy damage on Pakistan side, sources said, adding that firing from across the border stopped around 6.15 am. “There are only a few areas which are clearly visible from our side. Damage visible, but extent not known,’’ said a BSF spokesperson here.

Over 700 civilians including men, women, and children were evacuated to safer places from near the international border in the wake of escalation in the situation along the international border on Thursday night.

Earlier on September 11, a BSF constable and a civilian were killed in an unprovoked and intensified shelling by Pakistani troops in Nowshera district of Jammu and Kashmir. In view of the uncertainty in situation along the borders in R S Pura, Arnia and Ramgarh sectors, sources said that police and civil administration have advised people not to move out of their houses and keep their lights switched off during the night. The educational institutions in border areas of Arnia have been closed as a precautionary measure.

